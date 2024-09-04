OpenBlox (OBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $80,955.73

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $80,955.73 and approximately $52,706.48 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

