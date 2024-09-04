Oppenheimer Boosts Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $30.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 241,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $26.12.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $119,865.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,715 shares of company stock worth $1,449,070. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,778,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,177,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,410,000.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

