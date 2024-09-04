OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 38,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 273,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

OppFi Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.20.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OppFi

In other news, Director David Vennettilli sold 38,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $168,765.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,497 shares in the company, valued at $410,116.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. LB Partners LLC raised its position in OppFi by 184.1% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 589,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OppFi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

