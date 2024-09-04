OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.2%

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 38,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 273,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 1.20.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $126.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. LB Partners LLC raised its position in OppFi by 184.1% during the first quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 909,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 589,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OppFi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
