Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 0% Higher

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $139.87 and last traded at $139.53. Approximately 1,277,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,005,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $387.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its stake in Oracle by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.