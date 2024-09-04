Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0710 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Orchid has a market cap of $69.54 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007988 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.14 or 1.00010198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007767 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0728926 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $9,804,759.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

