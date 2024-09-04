Ordinals Hits 24 Hour Volume of $167.31 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $641.45 million and approximately $167.31 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for $30.55 or 0.00052832 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 30.87203107 USD and is down -4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $197,775,557.54 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

