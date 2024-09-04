Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 161 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $1,168.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,016.33. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,162,253.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,412 shares of company stock valued at $23,097,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

