Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,017 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $164.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $81.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

