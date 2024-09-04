Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $120.96 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research raised their price objective on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

