Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.62 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

