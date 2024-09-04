Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.38.

NYSE:ANET opened at $326.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,226,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,387 shares of company stock valued at $42,196,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

