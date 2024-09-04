Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $6.69 Million in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AER. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,236 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,080,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,599,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $137,412,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $133,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

AerCap stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

