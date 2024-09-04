Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,401,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,842,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

NYSE UPS opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $168.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

