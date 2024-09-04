Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $278.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.16.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

