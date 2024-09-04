Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) COO Steven Wolin Sells 10,242 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) COO Steven Wolin sold 10,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $184,253.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,987.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oscar Health Trading Down 2.9 %

OSCR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90, a PEG ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

