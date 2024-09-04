Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.59

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 457713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Osisko Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 42.83, a current ratio of 42.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

