Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72.
In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
