Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

