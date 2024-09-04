Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.38. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 4,396,000 shares changing hands.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Lane Capital
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Salesforce Is a Sleeping Giant on the Verge of Waking Up
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.