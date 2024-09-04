Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as high as $5.38. Oxford Lane Capital shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 4,396,000 shares changing hands.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 328,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,016,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 271,369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

