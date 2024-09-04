P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

P.A.W. Capital Corp decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology accounts for about 2.8% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $3,735,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DXC. TD Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

