Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 8.73% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEXL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Export Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of PEXL opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.19. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $51.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.