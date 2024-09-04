Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,106 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

