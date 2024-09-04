Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,986,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 228,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 149,275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $104.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

