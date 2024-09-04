Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,928 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

