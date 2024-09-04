Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 502 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $185.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average of $176.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

