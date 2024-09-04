PACK Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for about 0.2% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,046,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. 4,129,719 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.