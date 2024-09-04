PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $15.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 3,425,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,932,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The firm has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

