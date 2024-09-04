PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:PD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.07. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $26.70.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 12,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $248,092.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,175,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $376,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,197.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,244 shares of company stock worth $2,316,980. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 12.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,604,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 904,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,011,000 after acquiring an additional 728,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,912,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $11,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

