Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $98.86

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 98.86 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.45). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 14,027 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 42.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Panther Metals

(Get Free Report)

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.