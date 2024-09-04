Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $213.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.