Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Purchases C$98,718.75 in Stock

PXT traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 541,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,731. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$11.33 and a 1-year high of C$28.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.0255814 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight Capital cut Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

