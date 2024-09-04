PCM Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PCM Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 35,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,401. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. PCM Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

