Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.99

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 63773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Pearson by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pearson by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

