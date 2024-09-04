Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 932 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $66,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pegasystems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 597,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,546. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $72.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 64.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

