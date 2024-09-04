PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 530,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

