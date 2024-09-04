Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PR. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

PR traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 613,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

