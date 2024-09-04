PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.00

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 787728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

PetroTal Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.77. The firm has a market cap of £351.97 million, a PE ratio of 353.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

PetroTal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.02%. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,545.45%.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

