Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 2,809 Shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RIET opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

