Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. UBS Group boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DD opened at $82.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

