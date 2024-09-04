Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.90.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,654. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $127.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.