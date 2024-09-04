Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Lifted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,643,000 after buying an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,741,218,000 after buying an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

