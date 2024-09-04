PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:PCK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,122. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $6.07.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.