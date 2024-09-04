Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. 559,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,582. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.83.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.