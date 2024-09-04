PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 35,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.