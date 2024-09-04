PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PHK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,832. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

About PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

