PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

NYSE PMX remained flat at $8.03 on Wednesday. 91,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,640. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

