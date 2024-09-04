Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,432,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $98.17 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

