Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $87,593.88 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $34.73 million and approximately $87,593.88 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00050841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00036794 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

