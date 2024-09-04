PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of PHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.89. 33,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. PLDT has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $30.39.

Get PLDT alerts:

Institutional Trading of PLDT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 337.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT during the first quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.