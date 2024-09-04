PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.71

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.71 and traded as high as $42.25. PNM Resources shares last traded at $41.77, with a volume of 512,300 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

PNM Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.02 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 152.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 712.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

