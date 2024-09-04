Polymath (POLY) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $68.77 million and approximately $10,253.03 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.49 or 0.00112872 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08602576 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,978.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

